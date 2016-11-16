Samford soccer falls to FSU

Meg Van Dyk, News Editor

Samford soccer’s NCAA playoff run is officially over following a loss to Florida State University on Saturday, Nov. 12.

After qualifying for the NCAA Tournament, Samford drew No. 10 FSU for its first round of play. The Bulldogs traveled to Tallahassee, Fla., to take on the Seminoles with hopes of continuing into the next round. Bulldogs head coach Todd Yelton said that he understood the task would be no easy feat.

“We always knew it was a tough draw. I mean, when you get Florida State, they were preseason number one. In my mind, Mark Krikorian (head coach of FSU) is probably the best coach in the country,” Yelton said. “We knew it was going to be a big challenge and we’d be swimming upstream.”

The game started with a goal from FSU in the third minute from Malia Berkley, putting Samford in a difficult position. With a goal so early in the game, the Bulldogs were forced to pressure high, leaving them defenseless in the back and vulnerable to offensive attacks.

“It totally changed the game, because we had to come out and try to press and get it back and that opened us up, and against a team that passes as well as Florida State that’s difficult. We had to press and probably lacked a bit of athleticism to be able to do that,” Yelton said.

This is the second time in a row that Samford faced FSU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. In 2011, the Bulldogs lost to the Seminoles 2-0 and were sent home.

Shutout, the Bulldogs had their 19-game scoring streak snapped. It was only the second time this season they were held scoreless. Samford’s first game of the season against the University of South Alabama ended in a 0-0 draw. From there, the team went on to score 49 goals—a program-best for a single season. The Bulldogs finishing ranked No. 9 in the nation for scoring offense.

Florida State scored their second goal of the match in the first half and then tacked on two more goals in the second half to finish the match 4-0.

The Seminoles proved to be the better team, as they put nine shots on goal, took nine corner kicks and retained possession for three -quarters of the match.

Despite losing, senior Jermaine Seoposenwe walked away with a great amount of respect for the Seminoles and their style of play.

“I really enjoyed the match, and I respect Florida State,” Seoposenwe said. “They pass the ball well, and I think they’ll go really far in the NCAA Tournament.”

For the seniors on the team, the game marked the last time they took the pitch together. Senior Olivia Cole said it brought about bittersweet emotions.

“I don’t think you can dream up a better ending as a senior,” Cole said. “Winning the league, the championship and going to the NCAA Tournament was incredible. I’m blessed to have been a part of a program like this. I’m going to miss it but am thankful for a successful senior year.”