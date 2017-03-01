Samford student to debut at Birmingham Art Crawl

Asia Simone Burns, editor-in-chief

Samford’s Katie Stockton will debut her custom artwork at the Birmingham Art Crawl today at 5 p.m. Stockton will be displaying and selling works created for her Etsy shop, a business she started in January.

“It’s called Customs by Katie,” Stockton said. “If someone has a custom piece they want me to do, I can do it. But, mostly, I do Bibles and journals.” Stockton said that friends first commissioned her to “paint things for them for their rooms, and it turned into a business out of that.”

She will be selling Bibles ranging from $60-70, journals from $25-35, watercolor paintings between $5 and $10 and greeting cards for $1.

“People will tell me what color they want, what style they want and what background they want,” Stockton said. “Anything they want, I try to do.”

Though this is Stockton’s first time participating in the art crawl as a vendor, she said her love of art has been a consistent part of her life.

“Every Friday, I come to my room and sit down and paint to relax,” she said. “I used to craft when I was in high school, and when I got to college I started crafting for my dorm room and just got better.”

Stockton is a graduate student in the McWhorter School of Pharmacy, but said that she finds value in her business despite the fact that it does not complement her degree.

“It doesn’t necessarily go hand-in-hand with what I’m going to be doing for the rest of my life, but it’s a tangible way for me to find joy out of creating art for someone,” she said. “I love seeing people grow through painting and reading God’s word and making something beautiful even more beautiful.”

The art crawl is a recurring event that takes place the first Thursday of each month from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. off of 2nd Avenue North surrounding the venues of The Pizitz building. According to its website, the art crawl “brings people to the cultural and historical city center and showcases Birmingham’s deep and energetic pool of creative talent.”

To see some of Stockton’s works, visit @customsbykatie on Instagram.