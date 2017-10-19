Are Samford students entitled?

Gracie Donoghue, junior journalism and mass communication major

When you live in an environment where there is a high level of trust, you don’t worry about other people taking your stuff. At Samford, you can leave your backpack with your laptop and all of your belongings unsupervised while you are in the bathroom. You can leave your laundry in the washer or dryer for long periods of time until you receive a message in your hall GroupMe begging you to come get it.

This level of trust is making Samford students entitled. We take it for granted that we can just leave our things around and expect to find them where we left them. To be honest, I believe that to an extent, Samford students are entitled.

In my macroeconomics class, I am currently learning about economic growth and why some people are rich and others are poor. We are entitled because we are rich, and because we have the money to spend it freely we can just “treat ourselves.” Not everybody can treat themselves every day—just ask those who live on the other side of the globe on $2 a day. We need to be content with what we have and utilize our resources to help those who actually need it.

Entitlement either comes from that high level of trust Samford students have or from growing up in a comfortable lifestyle. The majority of Samford students come from wealthy backgrounds and are able to afford Samford. I am not saying that just because you come from a wealthy family means you are automatically entitled, but it is easy to fall into that trap if your parents have done everything for you.

The root of Samford students possibly being entitled could be having everything taken care of by their parents. Parents pay the phone bills, the credit card bills, put money into an account and allow their children to drive insanely fancy cars that they will most likely crash.

I believe that another aspect of being entitled can come from not having a job. There are students at Samford that do pay for their college education and have to support themselves through means of work. I have a lot of respect for those people. I also know plenty of people who are paying rent, phone bills and so much more. However, those who do not have jobs or don’t have to support themselves have a difficult time understanding the amount of time and work it takes.

Those who have not been taught the meaning of hard work and perseverance struggle with entitlement. Because students have not had to face the difficulties of supporting themselves, it is an easy trap to fall into.

Being surrounded by those who come from similar backgrounds tends to make students more entitled, even subconsciously. It is tough when you are in the “Samford bubble,” since most students’ parents have the means to provide things that the majority of the world doesn’t have access to.