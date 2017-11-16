Samford Volleyball looking forward to postseason play

After having come off of a season that saw them win the SoCon tournament and reach the NCAA tournament in the first year under head coach Keylor Chan, the Samford Volleyball team looked to come out strong, improving on and building on to their impressive play from last season. The 2016 team finished with an impressive 21-14 record, compiling a 14-3 record at home, and made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the past six years. This team, however, looks a little bit different, as coach Chan doesn’t quite have the experience that he had in his squad last season, which included five seniors. This year, he only has one senior on the team, and 10 of his 15 players are underclassman.

The Bulldogs have played both tough conference and tough non conference schedules this season. Key non-conference opponents have included Alabama, Indiana, UNLV, and Ohio, not to mention the tough conference slate which the Bulldogs have been matched up with all season long. The team has compiled itself a record of 13-17 overall, going 8-8 in SoCon play. The Bulldogs have had crucial non-conference victories over the likes of teams such as Indiana, UNLV, and Fairfield, while losing tough contests against Alabama, Ohio, New Mexico State, and FGCU. The team got off to a slow 3-7 start over the first 10 matches of the season, but has bounced back to finish 10-10 in their final 20 regular season matches.

“Growing,” said Chan when asked to use one word to describe his team throughout the season. “I think we are learning a lot about each other and about ourselves, and about how to be a great volleyball team in the process.”

With a rather young lineup, the Bulldogs have looked to some younger players to emerge and step up to play on the court. Junior setter Taylor Anderton has been selected as SoCon Offensive Player of the Week twice this season, leading the team with 1,080 assists, while sophomore outside hitter Kelsi Hobbs has continued her great play from last season, as she was named the the 2016 SoCon All-Freshman Team. Hobbs is second on the team in kills, with 361 for the season. Junior outside hitter Krista Boesing leads the team this season with 481 kills, while sophomore libero Grace Tiesman has recorded 452 digs on the season.

Chan was also very pleased with some of his younger players who were able to come in and make plays this year.

“Sierra Royzor has played really well for us as a middle,” said Chan. “She has learned a pretty sophisticated blocking scheme and a new way to think about the game. Another one would be Kendall Strand, who has played really well as both an outside hitter and a libero. She’s definitely learning a lot. Then we’ve got Corinne Meglic who has played really well as a setter. We also have two transfers that have played a good bit in Elise Watford and Courtney Johnson. So I would definitely say that a lot of our younger players have seen quite a bit of volleyball time.”

With this team striving to turn in a good performance in the conference tournament this upcoming weekend (Nov. 17-19), coach Chan is looking for his team to finish strong.

“We are just trying to be our very best at the end,” said Chan. “Everything we’ve learned we are trying to make as proficient as we can in those skill sets. We are really trying to come together and create that kind of air that is necessary to win a conference tournament. We are definitely hoping that we can do all of those things.”

The Bulldogs will definitely need to fine-tune their skills and play to the best of their ability as they enter the conference tournament to be held on the campus of Western Carolina University on Nov. 17 through Nov. 19. Chan sees no problem in his team’s ability to perform late in the season.

“I think we’ve been resilient,” said Chan on what he thinks has been one of the biggest strengths for his team this season. “Every time that we’ve lost or really had some tough challenges, we’ve been able to come back and really gotten better through those matches. Now, we have to sequence those things together night in and night out. We always have to show up and play good volleyball in our league if we want to win.”

Samford will look to build off of some of its recent success (3-2 in their last five matches) as the team gets ready to enter the SoCon Tournament with a first round matchup against the Wofford Terriers on Nov. 17 at 12 p.m. Samford and Wofford split their regular season contests, as Samford won the first match 3-1 which was played on Sep. 23 in Birmingham, while Wofford won the second match 3-0 which was played on Oct. 20 in Wofford.

Collin Reese, Staff Writer