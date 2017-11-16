Sorry, America: Canada does Thanksgiving Better

Thanksgiving shouldn’t be celebrated in November. Whatever you think of Canada, they celebrate Thanksgiving in October, which is the most sensible time of year to celebrate.

For one thing, the historical Thanksgiving likely took place closer to October than November. October is traditionally the official midpoint of the harvest season.

Secondly, one of the best aspects of the fall season is the beautiful foliage that, unfortunately, is usually lost by November. It’s hard to feel thankful when the weather is grey and cold. Moving Thanksgiving to October would allow us to enjoy the lovely colors of nature and at the same time help people traveling across the United States.

Furthermore, moving Thanksgiving to October would avoid turning the holiday into a mad pre-Christmas rush. When Thanksgiving is on the last week of November, it is inevitable to start thinking about Christmas when it’s only four weeks later. I’m not arguing that we should totally avoid Christmas sales. Christmas sales are great, if they help you save money on a present for your friends and family. But having sales so close to Thanksgiving Day overshadows the true joy of the holiday and replaces it with semi-panicked rush.

Moving Thanksgiving to October would also allow retail employees to spend the day with their family instead of being forced to go into work that evening or the next day. From the perspective of an employee at Walmart, Macy’s or Target, think about how Gray Thursday affects them now. Thanksgiving is a national holiday. The post office isn’t even open! Working at a department store is an incredibly stressful job that requires you to acquiesce to customers who often have no idea how difficult it is to fulfill their demands. No, I don’t know if that 13 oz. lemon-scented all-natural Pantene shampoo is in stock, and I can’t look in the backroom because there’s too much stuff back there.

And from a retail perspective, are stores really making much more on Gray Thursday? It’s like asking which comes first, the chicken or the egg. If stores are open, do people come to shop? Or do customers come to shop and then stores decide to open? I tend to think it’s the first one, so there’s really no reason for stores to be open on Thanksgiving.

If Thanksgiving were in October, everyone would have an extra four or five weeks of Christmas sales. No one would feel upset when Christmas music or décor started appearing in mid-November because we would already have finished Thanksgiving.

The only downside to moving Thanksgiving to October is that it might overshadow Halloween. But let’s be honest, schools don’t close for Halloween. People don’t close their businesses for Halloween. Retail stores make the majority of their profit close to Christmas. Halloween is a single day where people dress up, eat candy, and go home. It’s not that big a deal, except for little children, their parents, and college kids who want to relive their younger days.

Thanksgiving on the other hand, is a beloved national holiday that should not have to play second-fiddle to Christmas, simply because it’s less glamorous.

Moving Thanksgiving to October instead of November would solve so many problems. The weather would be better and we could enjoy the beauty of fall. It would satisfy the historical realists, retail employees wouldn’t face the stress of rushing to work and missing their Thanksgiving holiday, Christmas deals could last longer and we would be able to enjoy the true meaning of Thanksgiving.

Caroline Wolfe, Opinions Editor