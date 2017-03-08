Spring Break in the Magic City

Maryellen Newton, Features Writer

Staying in Birmingham over Spring Break? There are many activities here that can allow you to have fun and stay busy over the week. Whether you’re looking to save money, explore the outdoors, stay indoors or learn something new, Birmingham’s got you covered.

1. The Birmingham Zoo

Explore a world with reptiles, primates, rhinos and hippos, elephants, giraffes and more. The zoo also features a café and carousel. According to its website, The Birmingham Zoo houses around 950 animals. The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Tickets are $16, and admission is half price on Tuesdays.

2. Birmingham Botanical Gardens

During the month of March, many flowers are in bloom here. The weather can also make for a perfect day to explore what there is to offer. According to their website, there are more than 30 gardens and 67.5 acres for guests to explore. The gardens are open from dawn to dusk, and admission is free.

3. Pizitz Food Hall

The Pizitz Food Hall recently opened on Second Avenue in downtown Birmingham. It features restaurants with food from around the world, and many other restaurants are set to open soon.

4. Birmingham Civil Rights Institute

The Civil Rights Institute provides a firsthand look at some of Birmingham’s powerful history. Here, you can learn about the past in a way that history textbooks can’t explain. Tickets are normally $15 dollars, but for college students with their ID, tickets drop to $6.

5. McWane Science Center

Don’t be fooled, this place isn’t just for children. There are many learning opportunities and other activities perfect for college students. There’s also an IMAX theatre and small aquarium.

Tickets are $13.

6. Birmingham Museum of Art

This is the perfect spot to go on a rainy day. The Birmingham Museum of Art features works from all over the world, and visitors are encouraged to go at their own pace. Admission is free.

7. Oak Mountain State Park

This is the outdoor-lover’s paradise. There are miles of trails that are friendly to both hikers and bikers. Once inside, there are other things to enjoy, including a lake, beaches, fishing and a golf course. The Alabama Wildlife Center is also inside. The park is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $5.

8. Vulcan Park & Museum

The Vulcan Park & Museum provides a valuable history lesson of the early years of Birmingham, not to mention the view from the top of the Vulcan that will leave you in awe. Tickets are $6.

9. Railroad Park

If the weather allows, a walk at Railroad Park is a perfect spring day activity. It might sound cliché, but there’s no better way to enjoy the warm air, get some exercise and catch some great views of downtown, too. Plus, if you stay long enough, you can see the rainbow tunnel light up and change colors.

10. It’s Nice to Have you in Birmingham sign

Last but not least, this sign is another free way to see some of what Birmingham has to offer. It’s located on Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard and provides cute photo opportunities for you and your friends.