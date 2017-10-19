Students voice concerns, propose solutions in food services town hall

Asia Simone Burns, Editor-In-Chief

Samford’s Student Government Association hosted a town hall meeting to address student concerns about the Caf Tuesday evening.

The town hall, which took place in Brock Forum at 7 p.m., was in response to a Change.org petition requesting change in campus food services. The petition reads:

“All Samford students who live on campus are required to have a meal plan unless they gain explicit approval from the University. The lowest meal plan is $1,100/semester. However the University Center’s “caf” food is, not only neither filling nor nutritious, but there are regularly times when students don’t know what’s on their plate without reading the menu. With a total enrollment of 5,471 students paying roughly $40,000/year, we kindly plead with you, Samford, to feed us something we can eat.”

Discontentment with Samford’s food services seems to have been stewing for a while, as the petition garnered over 1,100 signatures from current students, parents and alumni within two weeks. The petition is continuing to gather signatures and had 1,151 as of Thursday morning.

“The petition garnered over 1,000 responses, so we wanted to keep that in mind,” SGA Vice President for Senate James Hornsby said.

A nearly full auditorium saw representation from SGA, the general student body and Samford Dining.

General Manager Michael Scheffres said Samford Dining was invited by SGA was not a part of the planning process.

“I was shocked (when I saw the petition) because I hadn’t heard these comments from students,” Scheffres said prior to the town hall. “A lot of comments on the petition were very vague and used words like ‘suck,’ and it’s very hard to do something with that. What I’m going to try to demonstrate today is that you just need to talk to me and open up some communication.”

Students were encouraged to practice what SGA President Nelson Park called “controversy with civility,” and were given an opportunity to either raise their hands and state their concerns publicly or write their concerns on a comment card and submit them anonymously.

“This is a great time for y’all to be heard,” head of SGA campus services committee Tate Sutter, said during the town hall. “So, don’t be afraid to raise your hand and speak.”

Many students took this opportunity to voice their concerns, ask questions and pose solutions during the meeting, which ran the full length of an hour.

Some students expressed frustration with Caf hours, stating that food is not available in the late evening after they finish meetings or is not prepared when they enter the caf in the early afternoon between classes.

“On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, I do not get out of class until 2:15 (p.m),” freshman political science major Bailey Deavers said during the meeting. “And so, I have to go to the Caf at this time. The stir-fry line—I went there the other day—and there was no one to serve us. We stood there for 10 minutes and nobody ever came.”

Representatives from Samford Dining tried to dispel what they say is misinformation about the Caf and Sodexo, Samford’s food service provider.

But tension quickly rose during the town hall, as students became frustrated with some of Samford Dining’s responses.

“I heard a lot of justification rather than solutions,” Deavers said post-meeting, “and I think that’s really problematic. If you want to fix a problem, you need to provide solutions, not justifications for why things are bad.”

Other students agree that Samford Dining’s response to criticism was hard to swallow.

“The way that Sodexo handled this meeting—I believe—was very unprofessional. I think they should not have appeared if they were going to come with a hostile attitude,” freshman interior design major Marlee Arn said. “If Sodexo doesn’t make a change, then I think there is definitely going to be a decline in people who want to eat at the Caf. Eventually, universities are going to start seeing that and they’re going to have to pay the cost for it.”

Feelings are mixed as to what the true impact of the town hall meeting will be. Some students feel that the turnout will cause a positive shift in the perceived quality of Samford Dining.

“I think getting confronted face-to-face by the student body was really impactful and will result in some change,” freshman pre-business major Jay North said.

However, some students aren’t so sure.

“It didn’t really sound like there was a lot that was going to happen, and I think that’s why I was very disappointed walking out,” freshman world languages and literature major Mimi Carstens said. “But, I hope that things like this (town hall meeting) continue happening and that students continue speaking out.”

Scheffres said that the statements made during the town hall will be brought up in a team meeting Thursday morning.

“It’s really about finding out exactly what people are unhappy with and fixing it,” Scheffress said post-meeting. “What we’re going to do next is we’re going to put all of our notes into an action plan.”