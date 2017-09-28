Study to give yourself a brighter future

Caroline Wolfe, Opinions Editor

When I left for school at Samford, I received a lot of advice from my family and close friends. A lot of this advice was helpful, especially the reminders to study my homework. But then I started to wonder, why do we study? For good grades? For my parents’ approval? Does it matter if I make a C or an A in the long run? If not, should I still study?

While too much studying can lead to disillusionment with school, studying for the right reasons allows us to prepare for a future career in business, medicine, writing or whatever other career path we choose.

Senior nursing major Rachel Thompson said, “I study so that I can give (my patients) quality care and make a difference in their lives. Also, because it’s so interesting and we have such an amazing opportunity to focus on learning during this time of our lives.”

Studying can also prevent us from wasting the money we spend on an expensive education. According to data from the College Board, a private college education like the one we receive at Samford costs on average, $45,370 per year for our tuition, fees, room and board. Studying can prevent us from wasting the money we spend on an expensive education.

Studying helps us build character. By challenging ourselves, we stretch ourselves beyond what we believe is possible. Practicing to build physical strength and endurance is painful and often difficult, but we continue to go for a run or go to the gym because we want to be strong and healthy. We study because we learn to have self-control by postponing future plans and to build our mental strength and focus. This will help us in our future careers and relationships because it will teach us not to procrastinate and also that we can’t always have everything we want.

Studying also prepares us for our academic future. It helps us earn better grades, which can show graduate schools that we are hardworking and responsible so they will accept us into their programs. According to an article from the website PhD Student, “GPA is very important when transitioning from undergraduate to graduate study because admissions committees at graduate schools (evaluate) GPA (to determine your) long-term performance and potential as a student.” Even though our grades don’t define us, studying and attempting to earn higher grades helps us build a positive reputation which can help us attend the graduate school of our dreams.

Studying also helps us learn. The true value of our college experience doesn’t just come from the friends we make, the clubs we join or the books we read. The value of a college experience comes from our ability to learn, grow and try new things. College is the only time in our lives when we can experience much of the fun parts of being an adult without having to pay as many bills or hold a full-time job. So, why not use this free time to study and learn new things?

And if our grades improve, so much the better.

Wolfe is a sophomore journalism and mass communication major.