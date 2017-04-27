Summer Send-Off returns to Samford

Maryellen Newton, Staff Writer

Summer Send-Off is a three-day period the last week of classes where students come together in Ben Brown Plaza to celebrate the end of another year and the beginning of summer.

This year, it will be held on May 2 through 5, and will be filled with various summer-themed activities. Aimee Dykes, one of the Annual Events Directors, said that Tuesday will hold a flea market and free Steel City Pops while supplies last, and in the evening, there will be a tailgate for the baseball game against UAB.

On Wednesday, there will be a “Samford Fair,” with fair-type games, corndogs and frozen lemonade.

Finally, on Thursday, events will be 4th-of-July themed, with barbeque, mini apple pies, Jim ‘N Nick’s cheese biscuits, mocktails and corn hole.

Planning for Summer Send-Off began in February by the directors, Dykes and Elizabeth Bragg.

“We started brainstorming about what people enjoy during the summer, and then we went from there,” Dykes said.

Additionally, with the help from SGA Vice President of Events, Sarrah Weston, they made sure nothing was double booked and met with Meg Burleson, Student Activities Council Advisor, to plan and set a budget.

“The process is always hard because you don’t want to repeat anything, but you also want it to be successful,” Bragg said.

Dykes and Weston agreed that coming up with a unique theme was difficult, but getting to see all their hard work come together is rewarding.

Overall, each of the coordinators hope for a large turnout and to see all the students having fun with their friends.

“I always hope to see relaxation and building of community,” Weston said. Bragg agreed. “For some, this is their last week ever to be a student at Samford, and it’s just fun to celebrate the year and the break that is coming.”