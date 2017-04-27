Thanks for everything, Crimson

Sam Chandler, Managing Editor

It’s a late Tuesday night on the third floor of the University Center, and a group of students is hard at work. That’s what we say, at least.

Keyboards are typing. Pages are printing. Final edits are being marked in red ink.

Is it farther or further, who or whom?

Questions pile up as time ticks away. We never stop searching for answers.

Welcome to The Samford Crimson on production night—the most stressful and satisfying endeavor of my week, year and college career. It’s been worth it.

In our 23rd and final issue of the 2016-2017 academic year, I’d like to thank my Crimson colleagues for toiling away with me until the wee hours of far too many Wednesday mornings. Your persistence and dedication have made this journey possible—and incredibly worthwhile. I can’t wait to see what your sparkling futures hold.

I’d also like to thank the journalism faculty and our adviser, Ana Good, for equipping this staff with the tools to succeed and providing it with the support it has frequently needed. This train of ink and paper, although slow moving at times, would have derailed long ago without you. Thanks for helping keep us on track.

What good, though, is a newspaper without its audience? The words and pictures that fill these pages would be pointless without you, the reader. To all of you who have made us a part of your week, I extend my heartfelt gratitude and deepest appreciation.

I hope that we’ve been able to inform, engage and entertain you since our first issue hit newsstands last September.

As a staff, we have strived to feature stories that matter to this campus community—stories built on the principles of honesty and objectivity. Our goal each week has been to publish an exceptional product, appealing to your eyes and provoking to your minds. Perfection has been our standard; admittedly, we have rarely attained it. Thank you for bearing with us. I’m proud of the content we’ve been able to deliver, and I hope you’ve enjoyed it.

Finally, I would like to thank you, Crimson, for teaching me countless lessons that will not be forgotten anytime soon. It has been an honor to contribute to your publication in the 99th, 100th, 101st and 102nd years of your storied existence. You have given me the one thing that every aspiring journalist needs: a voice.

Fortunately, that voice has changed as I’ve grown and matured. What was once raw, freshman prose has become more refined, more fluid and, hopefully, more compelling. The opportunities you’ve given me have enabled that transformation. Thanks, again.

As I proofread this column one final time, I am surrounded by a group of students hard at work on a Tuesday night.

Keyboards are clanging. The printer is whirring. All I need is to find my red pen.

Chandler is a senior journalism and mass communication major. After graduation, he will continue his journalism career as an assistant sports editor and community reporter at Starnes Publishing in Birmingham.