The Timid Sons: Students by day, musicians by night

Hannah Garrett, Features Editor

The Timid Sons is an up and coming band that balances work, school and band practice on a daily basis. Their love for music and performing live is what motivates them to keep going throughout their long week.

“My passion for being in a band comes from the energy and challenge in creating something and then performing it for people,” Frank Robertson said. “I think there is a zone you enter when you get on stage that is akin to running a long distance. Your goal and reward are these huge moments that come from covering a huge distance that feels like it went by too quickly but also like you’d been there your whole life.”

The band consists of Samford student’s Trip Wood and Tre Mason, as well as Robertson, Preston Little and Luke Brown.

The band started out as a group of friends. They initially came together because Robertson thought it would be fun to play a couple of gigs in a band before he graduated college, and Wood was tired of making electronic dance music.

“Each member of the band is an idealist in some way,” senior journalism and mass communication major Wood said. “We never cared about being the best at what we do, because we’re just happy to be making music as friends.”

The Timid Sons have played gigs at Samford, Auburn University, Seeds Coffeehouse and several other venues in the Birmingham area over the past year.

To hear the latest from The Timid Sons, follow them on Spotify.