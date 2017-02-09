Walker a winner on and off the court

On a team, there are two types of leaders. There is that guy in the locker room who is always very intense and high energy wherever they go, bouncing off the walls with excitement and getting their teammates hyped to go into battle. These types of leaders are also very vocal to their teammates and will speak out loud and clear whenever they hear or see of a problem within the locker room. These guys are notorious for their emotional and motivational speeches they give to their team in high-profile situations, as if their words were written by a movie screenwriter.

Then, you have your silent leader who leads by example. The laid-back guy who doesn’t have to say much of anything to lead his team. The guy who comes in early to put up shots 15 minutes before practice and plays with 100 percent effort on every play, whether in practice or against a conference rival. That guy who goes the extra mile in the weight room, who puts up that extra rep on the bench press and expects his teammates to do the same. For the Samford Bulldogs basketball team, sophomore star Wyatt Walker portrays the silent-but-deadly leader to a tee.

Walker’s story began in Jacksonville, Fla., where he was born and raised. Walker first fell in love with basketball as a young child in elementary school. It was the first competitive sport that he was involved in. He also dedicated a lot of his time to football.

Walker decided to commit fully to basketball around seventh grade and started to attend the prestigious Providence School of Jacksonville. There he became a highly touted recruit and one of Florida’s best players. He accumulated a 138-10 career record and helped lead his team to two state championships. Individually, he was named the 2015 Jacksonville.com Player of the Year and 2015 Prep Hoops Florida Class 3A Player of The Year.

At first it looked like Walker would not be playing in the Southern Conference, but in the Ivy League.

“I was originally committed to Princeton,” said Walker. “I ended up de-committing. Some things didn’t work out, and I opened back up my recruiting process. It was all over the place.”

Walker lined up official visits to Samford and the University of South Carolina. A trip to Birmingham sold him on the Bulldogs.

“I fell in love with the coaching staff and fell in love with the resources and facilities here, and I thought the campus was gorgeous,” Walker said. “I knew it was a high academic school and a Christian school, and that’s why I wanted to come here.”

Samford head basketball coach Scott Padgett said he was very aware of Walker’s successful track record, and he had him on his recruiting radar.

“We had problems rebounding the ball and being able to score the ball in the post, and he’s good at both of those things,” said Padgett. “He also came from a very highly touted program that won a lot, and we wanted to add winners to our program. He understands what winning is and what winning plays are, and we wanted to have that as a part of our program.”

As a freshman, Walker had to adjust to the faster style and pace of the college game. He had to earn his way up the roster before he was able to contribute big minutes to the team in the second half of the season.

“When you get to the college level, every team knows what plays you run, all your defensive sets, and individually what are your strengths and how to play against you,” Walker said. “There are no secrets, so every single night you’ve got to be quick on your feet and be aware and find new ways to score and stop people on defense.”

Walker’s freshman year was highlighted by a career-high 30-point game against ETSU, four double-double performances, a SoCon player of the week award and a selection to the All-SoCon Freshman Team.

His performance has not slowed down this season. He is the team’s second-leading scorer with 12.8 points per game and the team’s leading rebounder with 10 rebounds a game. He also leads the team in blocked shots.

Despite his intense, dominating personality on the court, Walker is very different off the court. There are many interesting things he enjoys doing when he doesn’t have a basketball in his hands.

“In my spare time, I like to do a lot of physical activity. I like to do a lot of yoga. It helps clear my mind and keeps my body right. I love to lift weights a lot in the offseason. I like to hang out with friends and play [NBA] 2K with my teammates.”

Junior forward Eric Adams spoke highly of Walker’s character. He said his teammate is one of his best friends.

“He’s a very genuine, strong-willed person, fun-loving for sure,” Adams said. “He’s always there if you need him.”

Walker’s ultimate goals on the court are to lead his Bulldogs to a SoCon Championship and 20-win season. He said he wants to help put the basketball program on the national radar.

But away from the court, he realizes that he’s much more than a basketball player. He hopes his legacy will reflect that.

“There’s a lot more important things than basketball. Being connected with people and building these relationships is what’s going to last 20, 30, 40 years down the line,” Walker said. “I just hope people know that I care a lot about other people, and I just like to make people happy and help everybody else out.”