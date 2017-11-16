What’s the true purpose of kneeling during the national anthem?

“People are dying in vain because this country isn’t holding their end of the bargain up, as far as giving freedom and justice, liberty to everybody. That’s something that’s not happening.” These are the words from Colin Kaepernick on Aug. 28, 2016 after a preseason game. Then it was a bold move to protest on a national stage, now protesting is a norm that is making people aware of the situation.

Kaepernick’s intention when protesting during the national anthem was to raise awareness of police brutality and social injustice on minorities in the United States. Later in 2016, the original message was switched to protesting the flag. In this current NFL situation, players have decided to protest during the anthem, but not for the original purpose that Kaepernick intended.

On Sept. 22, 2017, President Donald Trump said these words in regard to the NFL handling on the continued protests: “Wouldn’t you love to see of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say get that son of a ***** off the field right now — he’s fired.” These comments from the president obscured the original message of the protest. Players knelt, linked arms, raised fists, and some stayed in the locker rooms during of the anthem. Even owners such as Jerry Jones and Jeffrey Lurie participated in kneeling and linking arms with their players.

The original message of raising awareness of police brutality and social injustice on minorities in the United States was officially lost. The majority of players at this point are kneeling and performing other forms of protesting during the national anthem to denounce the words of Donald Trump and the views of NFL owners on the view of the issue. It seems that players will have to stand or find another job, in order to preserve the business of the NFL.

Personally, the message needs to be brought back into the light. In this country, more minorities are being killed by police, and there are no repercussions for those men and women. The harshest penalty for the men and women in blue have been administrative leave or indefinite suspension. I have yet to see a police officer lose their job over killings or injustice in the recent times we live in.

I went to an NFL game this year, days after Trump’s comments in September in Nashville. When players decided to take part in protests, the crowd went in an uproar. I was displeased because I knew more than 50 percent of the crowd did not know the original intention of the protests. What is crazy is that no one walked out. Instead, they cheered the Titans to a victory over the Seahawks.

I challenge anyone who feels that players are protesting the national anthem due to not being patriotic to look up Colin Kaepernick. Look up WHY he decided to protest on his website, http://kaepernick7.com. Also look up Nate Boyer, the former NFL player and Green Beret, who, through conversation made Kaepernick switch from sitting to kneeling. And last, have conversations with others who feel the opposite of you on not only this issue but other issues that are potentially divisive in America. It is important to be unified in this country we call the land of the free and home of the brave.

Drew Patterson, Columnist