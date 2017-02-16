Women’s hoops carries momentum into final road stretch

Kallee Taulbee, Sports Writer

The Samford women’s basketball team went 1-1 this weekend at home after being on the road for three straight games. Thursday’s game against UNCG started out on a high note with junior guard Hannah Nichols scoring her 1,000th career point. Nichols became just the eighth player in the program’s history to score 1,000 career points. The Lady Bulldogs, however, lost the game 55-47 in the Pete Hanna Center.

Nichols said she was relieved when she scored her 1,000th point in the first half.

“It took some pressure off of me as we headed into halftime,” Nichols said. “Just having that goal lingering was kind of daunting to me, but I couldn’t be more excited.”

On Saturday, the team put away its red and blue uniforms and slipped on pink ones in the annual Play4Kay game against Western Carolina. Play4Kay honors former North Carolina State coach and Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer, Kay Yow, who passed away in 2009 from stage 4 breast cancer. It also raises money for her foundation, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

The Lady Bulldogs found some luck in their home gym as the team held on to a 51-50 win against the Catamounts, ending a four-game losing streak. With the win, Samford improved its record to 3-8 in conference play and 10-16 overall.

“We needed this win. It boosted our team’s morale. We got a ‘W,’ which we needed, and we’ll use that to get ready for the road trip next week,” head coach Mike Morris said.

Samford is heading back out on the road this weekend as it begins to wrap up conference play. Senior guard Brittany Stevens said her team isn’t worried.

“We have some good momentum going into the games this week,” Stevens said. “Every conference game is a challenge, but we try to approach each game with the same mindset. We know what we have to do to be successful, so we just have to execute our game plan.”

The Lady Bulldogs face Furman in Greenville, S.C., today at 6 p.m. (CT). They will then travel to Spartanburg, S.C., to take on Wofford on Saturday, Feb. 18. Tonight’s game can be streamed live on ESPN3. Both games can be listened to on WVSU-FM.