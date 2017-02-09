You’ve got mail: Samford opens new post office

Asia Simone Burns, Editor-in-Chief

Students who received package notification emails this semester found some landmark changes upon walking into the Samford Post Office. The post office officially transitioned to a rolling slot system, entirely eliminating individual mail slots.

Though it had been serving students since the beginning of the semester, the new mail room had its official open house today at 9 a.m., giving students and faculty an opportunity to explore the changes made to the space. The aisles of traditional combination mailboxes that once stood between the food court and east University Center entrance have been replaced with a formal mailroom that combines the old mail slots and package center.

The changes to the facility were accompanied by changes in the mail distribution process; students now enter the mailroom and receive all mail—including traditional mail—directly from a mailroom employee.

“You get an email when you receive something,” Lisa Imbragulio, associate vice president for business and financial affairs, said. “When you swipe your card, it tells you what you have and you can decide if you want to wait or if you want to come back later.”

These changes were the result of “waning reliance on traditional mail and a dramatic increase in package volume,” according to an email sent out by Imbragulio in October 2016. Ricoh officially took over operations at Samford in November and renovations to the mail center began.

“It’s nice just going in, swiping your card and waiting. I do miss the old P.O. boxes and just being able to come down here, but as far as picking up packages, I feel like it’s more efficient,” freshman journalism and mass communication major Emily O’rear said.

According to data collected by Ricoh during the first two weeks of classes, 95,115 pieces of mail were received. Of these, a collective 10,562—nearly 10 percent—were packages.

The mail center is still a fully functional post office, but now also offers the option of shipping outgoing packages through FedEx and UPS in addition to the U.S. Postal Service. The post office now also accepts credit cards as a form of payment.

“It was pretty slow, which is really sad, but I like it because it is much more efficient than the other one,” communication studies Hannah Sjolund said. “I mailed a package yesterday and the lady was really nice and helped me … I like actually interacting with a person.”

Though some students were disappointed by the changes, others gave it their stamp of approval, claiming the new system is both faster and more efficient.

“It took about 10 minutes,” sophomore economics major Eduardo Lourido said. “It was actually really nice. It’s like way better than the other one.”

The post office is open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Fridays.

The observation of formal post office hours has been the cause of concern for some students who worry that it will become more inconvenient to receive traditional mail. Director of Business Services Mike McCormick contended that the efficiency of the mail system will not be a threat to convenience.

“(Students) can call the post office and arrange to pick up their mail from The Hub,” McCormick said.